Baby Bunting Group Limited (BBN.AX) (ASX:BBN) Insider Sells A$1,447,200.00 in Stock

Baby Bunting Group Limited (BBN.AX) (ASX:BBN) insider Ian Cornell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.82 ($3.45), for a total transaction of A$1,447,200.00 ($1,033,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.81.

Get Baby Bunting Group Limited (BBN.AX) alerts:

Baby Bunting Group Limited (BBN.AX) Company Profile

Baby Bunting Group Limited operates as specialty retailer of baby goods in Australia. The company's principal product categories include prams, cots and nursery furniture, car safety, toys, babywear, feeding, nappies, and Manchester and associated accessories. Its products primarily cater to parents with children from newborn to three years of age, and parents-to-be.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Baby Bunting Group Limited (BBN.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baby Bunting Group Limited (BBN.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.