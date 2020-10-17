Baby Bunting Group Limited (BBN.AX) (ASX:BBN) Insider Sells A$1,447,200.00 in Stock

Baby Bunting Group Limited (BBN.AX) (ASX:BBN) insider Ian Cornell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.82 ($3.45), for a total transaction of A$1,447,200.00 ($1,033,714.29).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.81.
Baby Bunting Group Limited (BBN.AX) Company Profile
