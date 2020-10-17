Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BIDU. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baidu from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $130.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.34, a PEG ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.33. Baidu has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.77 and its 200 day moving average is $115.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

