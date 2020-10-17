Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) in a research report report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BAKK. Barclays reduced their target price on Bakkavor Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bakkavor Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 105 ($1.37).

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BAKK opened at GBX 63 ($0.82) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 62.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.80. Bakkavor Group has a 1 year low of GBX 48.50 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 160.60 ($2.10). The firm has a market capitalization of $392.85 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.