Bank of America Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $165.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.58.

Shares of QCOM opened at $129.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $132.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,720 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,451 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,645 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 649.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 36,199 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,764,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $119,391,000 after buying an additional 760,900 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 111,078 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 285,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after buying an additional 160,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

