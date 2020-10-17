Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of East Asia in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of BKEAY stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. Bank of East Asia has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.52.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited provides various banking and related financial services. It operates through eight segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Institutions, Others, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations. The company offers various commercial and personal banking, financial, and insurance services.

