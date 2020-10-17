Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th.

Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend payment by 63.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

NYSE:BK opened at $38.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.56.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

