Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,179 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $203,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 129,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 36,794 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $38.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

