Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Update

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of the James Financial Group stock. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.38% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BOTJ opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.08. Bank of the James Financial Group has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $16.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

