Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BANR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Banner from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Banner from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Banner presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.15. Banner has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $59.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.36.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. Banner had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Banner will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banner by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 245,722 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 975,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,082,000 after buying an additional 174,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Banner by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 526,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,983,000 after buying an additional 151,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Banner by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,144,000 after buying an additional 88,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Banner by 97.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 81,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

