Barclays Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €21.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €21.50 ($25.29) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FNTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.40 ($19.29) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €20.34 ($23.93).

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €17.23 ($20.27) on Wednesday. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($38.73). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €16.26.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

