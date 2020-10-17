Barclays Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €21.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €21.50 ($25.29) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FNTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.40 ($19.29) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €20.34 ($23.93).

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €17.23 ($20.27) on Wednesday. freenet has a twelve month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a twelve month high of €32.92 ($38.73). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €16.26.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

