Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLUYY opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

