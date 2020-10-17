Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) (LON:BDEV) in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on the real estate development company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BDEV. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Davy Research upgraded Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) to an overweight rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 660.23 ($8.63).

Get Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) alerts:

LON BDEV opened at GBX 540 ($7.06) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 502.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 506.35. Barratt Developments plc has a 12-month low of GBX 349.40 ($4.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 979.54 ($12.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments plc (BDEV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.