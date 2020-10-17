Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Main First Bank upgraded Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. CSFB reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of BASFY opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. Basf has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $19.81.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Basf will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

