Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BNFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.13.

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $62.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 148.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 453,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 141,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 256,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

