Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

BNFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $338.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 31,130 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,025,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,364 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 58,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 129,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 57,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

