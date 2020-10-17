Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.16% from the company’s previous close.

CLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.51. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.51. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 27,404 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $1,791,125.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,390,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,605,825.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 31,296 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $2,013,271.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,333,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,414,591.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,979 shares of company stock worth $5,056,017 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 450.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,742.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

