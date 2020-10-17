Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Straumann currently has a consensus rating of Sell.

Get Straumann alerts:

SAUHY opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.06. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.