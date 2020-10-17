BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

Get BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Friday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average of $54.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.07. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $77.67.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a $1.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This is an increase from BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.50%.

About BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (BKGFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.