Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Petroleum Corporation is an energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of domestic oil and natural gas reserves primarily located in the San Joaquin Basin in California, the Uinta Basin in Utah, the Piceance Basin in Colorado and the East Texas Basin in Texas. Berry Petroleum Corporation is based in Bakersfield, CA. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BRY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.34.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $253.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.73. Berry Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 19.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Petroleum will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum during the third quarter worth $37,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 3.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 49,218 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 9.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 24.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

