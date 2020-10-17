Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is Kessler Investment Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Beyond Meat comprises 3.9% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 326.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.33, for a total value of $27,499.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,301.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,223,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 264,187 shares of company stock worth $36,897,103. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

BYND opened at $183.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,294.75 and a beta of 2.36. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $197.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.79.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

