BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BG Staffing, Inc. is a national provider of temporary staffing services across a diverse set of industries. Its present business segments offer temp services in the Multi-Family, Professional and Commercial sectors. In the Multi-Family segment BG offers temporary workers that perform front office and maintenance personnel in 18 states (Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, N. Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island); temporary skilled contract labor for Finance & Accounting and also for IT implementation and maintenance projects nationwide from offices in 5 states (Texas, Louisiana, N. Carolina, Maryland, Rhode Island); temp labor services in various skilled and unskilled positions to primarily distribution and logistics customers in its Commercial segment in 5 states (Texas, Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee, Mississippi). BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. BG Staffing has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $22.38.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.89 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BG Staffing by 8.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in BG Staffing by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BG Staffing by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in BG Staffing by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 42,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in BG Staffing by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

