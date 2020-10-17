BidaskClub Downgrades Apache (NASDAQ:APA) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apache (NASDAQ:APA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Capital One Financial raised shares of Apache from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 4.73. Apache has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $33.77.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.99 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 154.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apache will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

