BidaskClub Lowers ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.88.

Shares of VIAC opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

