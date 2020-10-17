BidaskClub Lowers Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.19.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA stock opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.