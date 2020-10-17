BidaskClub Lowers Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Winmark stock opened at $164.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.59. Winmark has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $215.00.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.68% and a negative return on equity of 306.43%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 7,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $1,184,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,620.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 12,500 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total value of $2,044,375.00. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Winmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Winmark by 1,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Winmark by 435.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

