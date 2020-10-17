BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCardia Inc. is engaged in developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. The company’s product candidate consists of CardiAMP(TM), CardiALLO(TM) and Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System(TM) in clinical development stage. BioCardia Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BCDA. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCDA opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95. BioCardia has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 423.10% and a negative net margin of 2,191.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BioCardia in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,615,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

