Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Biocept from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.83. Biocept has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Biocept had a negative net margin of 462.43% and a negative return on equity of 142.34%. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biocept will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

