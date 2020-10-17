BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Benchmark downgraded BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $25.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

BLFS stock opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $901.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.03, a PEG ratio of 93.77 and a beta of 1.44.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 46,542 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $1,381,831.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,416.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,703 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,063 over the last ninety days. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 979,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 108,495 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after buying an additional 255,139 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 256,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 116,100 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,859,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,634,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

