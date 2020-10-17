BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES is engaged in the business of producing and licensing, for sale by other, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved enzyme derived from collagenase, named Collagenase ABC, and researching, developing and clinically testing additional products derived therefrom for potential use as pharmaceuticals. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BSTC. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BioSpecifics Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. BioSpecifics Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.00.

BSTC opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $69.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $448.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.72.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 52.45%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSTC. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 6,408.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 277,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,680,000 after purchasing an additional 272,928 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 427,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after acquiring an additional 46,997 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 132.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 58,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 33,128 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,124,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, develops an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX and Xiapex brands.

