Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to $2.50

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $2.25 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BIREF. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.57.

Shares of BIREF stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

