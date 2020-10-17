BitTorrent Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. BitTorrent has a market cap of $332.09 million and approximately $80.85 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One BitTorrent token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and UPbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00268580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00092716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00034786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.01406670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00151666 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent launched on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,969,640,435 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

