BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

BK IRELAND GRP/ADR stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. BK IRELAND GRP/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial and leverage finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

