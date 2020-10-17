Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

Blueknight Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by 65.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BKEP stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.44 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

