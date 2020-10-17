B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.52. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $26.84.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

