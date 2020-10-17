BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Stock Price Up 0.4%

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:zwb) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$16.03 and last traded at C$15.97. Approximately 74,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 170,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.90.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.07.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.