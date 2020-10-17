BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut BNP PARIBAS/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Societe Generale upgraded BNP PARIBAS/S to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BNPQY opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. BNP PARIBAS/S has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. BNP PARIBAS/S had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.45%. As a group, analysts predict that BNP PARIBAS/S will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNP PARIBAS/S Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

