BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th.
NYSE:DMB opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $15.13.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
