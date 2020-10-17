BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th.

NYSE:DMB opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $15.13.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

