BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ:BIMI opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73. BOQI International Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.
About BOQI International Medical
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
