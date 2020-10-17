BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:BIMI opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73. BOQI International Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

About BOQI International Medical

BOQI International Medical Inc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Chinese and western medicines, Chinese herbal medicines, healthcare devices, health foods, other food items, personal care products, and daily necessities under the Boqi Pharmacy brand name; and prescription drugs, OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, and sundry products.

