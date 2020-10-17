Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Increased to C$44.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$38.75 to C$44.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, August 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.93.

BLX stock opened at C$42.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$36.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.50. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$17.91 and a twelve month high of C$43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a PE ratio of -195.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.65.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$131.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.5211106 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

