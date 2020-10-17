BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Short Interest Update

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the September 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,823,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BBRW opened at $0.00 on Friday. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:BBRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. BrewBilt Manufacturing had a net margin of 217.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

BrewBilt Manufacturing, LLC designs and manufactures custom brewery systems and tanks for craft brewers. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

