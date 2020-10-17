BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBIO. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut BridgeBio Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.27.

BBIO opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.35.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.27). On average, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,661 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $127,105.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,345.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 66,057 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $1,801,374.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,685,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,779,720.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,475 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,489 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 691.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 72,164 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 221.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 17,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 25.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 392,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after buying an additional 78,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

