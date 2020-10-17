Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 444,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.3% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 364,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after buying an additional 76,048 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,482,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,387,000 after buying an additional 212,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

