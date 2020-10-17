Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Britvic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Britvic in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Britvic stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. Britvic has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

