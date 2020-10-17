Brokerages Anticipate Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.43. Independent Bank Co.(MI) posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.45 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Independent Bank Co.(MI) from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $13.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86. The company has a market cap of $304.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Independent Bank Co has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 5.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 94,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 172,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

