Brokerages Anticipate Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) to announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Co’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.01. Noodles & Co posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Noodles & Co.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

NDLS opened at $8.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $357.06 million, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27. Noodles & Co has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

In other Noodles & Co news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $11,264,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Noodles & Co by 183.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 23,482 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Noodles & Co by 41.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Noodles & Co by 120.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Co by 321.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 289,975 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Noodles & Co by 17.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

