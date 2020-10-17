Brokerages Set Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Target Price at $29.67

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumos Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

LUMO stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $118.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.47. Lumos Pharma has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $32.40.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 3,797.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumos Pharma will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma stock. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. Logos Global Management LP owned about 0.61% of Lumos Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

