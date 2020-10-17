Brokerages Set Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) Target Price at $38.50

Shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of IMRA opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. Passage Bio has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $62.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Passage Bio

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

