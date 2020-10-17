Brokerages Set Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Price Target at $93.14

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.14.

RBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $100.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Regal Beloit has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $103.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.41.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $634.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

In other news, Director Dean A. Foate sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $723,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,206.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $407,647.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,281.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,887 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Regal Beloit by 104.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Regal Beloit by 369.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Regal Beloit by 417.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Beloit during the first quarter worth $65,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

