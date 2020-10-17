Brokers Set Expectations for PPD’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PPD in a report issued on Monday, October 12th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PPD’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PPD. BidaskClub raised shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PPD from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PPD from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PPD from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

NASDAQ:PPD opened at $36.50 on Thursday. PPD has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. PPD’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FPR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PPD by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,217,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,622,000 after buying an additional 821,681 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in PPD by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,556,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,725,000 after buying an additional 740,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,632,000. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PPD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ronald E. Garrow sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $324,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 10,732,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $335,705,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,812,385 shares of company stock worth $338,411,007.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

