Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 target price on the stock.

BIPC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.07. Brookfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.72%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.